ISDH: 370 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 370 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths.

In total, there are 32,437 COVID-19 cases and 1,871 deaths related to the virus.

According to the department, there have been 235,333 tests administered in Indiana.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 5,618,00 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2,311,000 recoveries and more than 351,000 deaths.