ISDH: 440 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 440 more COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.

In total, there are 40,786 COVID-19 cases and 2,265 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 363,745 tests administered in the state.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 8,065,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,898,000 recoveries and more than 437,000 deaths.

