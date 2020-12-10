ISDH: 96 more Hoosiers dead from COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 26.7%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued an update for COVID-19 in our state.

ISDH says 6,604 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were taken between Oct. 29 and Dec. 9. Of those tests, 6,575 were recorded on Dec. 9.

A total of 404,935 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

ISDH says 96 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The newly recorded deaths occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9.

6,302 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Another 301 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate stands at 26.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests stands at 13.9%.

There are currently 3,221 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 4,762,893 tests have been administered to 2,369,181 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 247,225 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 69,139,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 44,552,000 recoveries and more than 1,574,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

