ISDH: More than 280 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 281 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

In total, there are 43,140 COVID-19 cases and 2,386 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 431,883 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 9,293,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,660,000 recoveries and more than 478,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 18, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.