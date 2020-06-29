ISDH: More than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 312 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

In total, there are 45,228 COVID-19 cases and 2,432 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 476,519 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 10,180,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,164,000 recoveries and more than 502,000 deaths.

