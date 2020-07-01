ISDH: More than 370 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 371 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The department is reporting that the new COVID-19 cases are from June 30 and the deaths are from between June 14 and June 30.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 45,952 COVID-19 cases and 2,456 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 489,76 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 10,509,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,386,000 recoveries and more than 512,000 deaths.

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 24, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.