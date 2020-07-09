ISDH: More than 520 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday,

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 8 and the newly announced deaths are from between June 19 and July 8.

In total, there are 49,575 COVID-19 cases and 2,546 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 542,292 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 12,077,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,639,000 recoveries and more than 550,000 deaths.

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 6, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.