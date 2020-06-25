ISDH: More than 520 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 523 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

In total, there are 43,655 COVID-19 cases and 2,394 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 444, 252 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 9,467,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,775,000 recoveries and more than 483,000 deaths.

