ISDH: Nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 292 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

In total, there are 34,830 COVID-19 cases and 1,976 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 265,896 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 6,200,00 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2,660,000 recoveries and more than 372,000 deaths.