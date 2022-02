Medical

‘It’s complicated’: WISH-TV’s medical reporter discusses challenges of health behavior change

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health behavior change is one of the most complex processes we struggle with.

Going from poor health habits to better ones is not as quick and easy as some experts make it out to be.

In this segment of “All Indiana” Health Spotlight, I break down the health behavior change process backed by decades of science that will help you achieve and maintain your health goals.