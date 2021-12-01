Medical

IU health infection prevention expert: COVID-19 parties ‘worrisome,’ ‘concerning’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Holiday party planning is in full swing.

But, there is one event this season doctors urge people to stay far away from: An invitation to what’s come to be known as a “COVID Party.”

COVID parties are gatherings where anti-vaxxers deliberately come together with the intention of catching or exposing COVID-19. The idea is that when attendees get infected, they will build immunity against the virus.

Kristen Kelly, director of infection prevention at IU Health, tells News 8 these parties are not only dangerous, but also deadly. “I’ve heard many concerning things throughout these two years of the pandemic,” Kelly told News 8. “Having a COVID party is extremely worrisome and concerning. I think what it tells us is that there is a lack of respect for what kind of damage the virus can cause.”

Kelly has seen firsthand on a day-to-day basis how devastating a COVID-19 infection is in people who are unvaccinated. Folks, she says, who underestimated the coronavirus are ending up on ventilators. She’s also been witness to end-of-life scenarios where patients are on their deathbed wishing they had done things differently.

Kelly also says the country is blessed with so many resources to protect against the coronavirus, No. 1 being the vaccine.