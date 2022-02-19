Medical

IU psychologist details mental health care challenges facing minorities

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only one out of every three Black adults in need to mental health care get it, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist with IU Health, came on Daybreak on Saturday to discuss the importance of getting both physical and mental health care.

Henderson explained how people can help reduce youth suicide rates, the historical barriers facing people of color and the importance of asking questions to mental health care providers.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Senate could change stance on handgun carry permits

Politics /

Man dies after caught in industrial door in Terre Haute

Local /

39 vehicles involved in series of pileup crashes in Wisconsin

Weather Stories /

Pet Pals TV: Bentley’s Buddies and Friends

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.