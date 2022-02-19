Medical

IU psychologist details mental health care challenges facing minorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only one out of every three Black adults in need to mental health care get it, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist with IU Health, came on Daybreak on Saturday to discuss the importance of getting both physical and mental health care.

Henderson explained how people can help reduce youth suicide rates, the historical barriers facing people of color and the importance of asking questions to mental health care providers.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.