IU psychologist explains uptick in domestic violence during holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mental health experts say domestic violence spikes around the holidays.

On average, one in four women and one in nine men will be victims of domestic violence.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist with IU Heath, joined Daybreak on Saturday to discuss why domestic surges during the holidays and share some potential warning signs.

