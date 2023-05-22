Search
IU School of Medicine offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings Monday

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana University School of Medicine and Gennesaret Free Clinics are partnering up to provide free breast and cervical cancer screenings, HIV tests, and other similar services to women.

Monday’s See, Test, and Treat Healthcare Resource Fair runs until 5 p.m. at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at 3001 E. 30th St. Women should call 1-800-696-1511 to make an appointment.

Dr. Gail Vance, lead pathologist at the See, Test, and Treat program, joined Daybreak Monday to speak about the goal of the event.

“It’s mainly addressed to women who are either uninsured or underinsured,” Vance said.

Physicians will give patients same-day test results, and Spanish interpreters are available to translate.

