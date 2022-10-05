Medical

Kids experience paralyzing condition at same rate as adults after COVID shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some children are facing a paralyzing symptom after COVID-19 vaccinations similar to the rate adults are experiencing it.

According to a new study by researchers at Rutgers University Medical School, kids are being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome up to six weeks after injections.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a neurological condition that damages a person’s nerves by attacking their own immune system. The syndrome leads to muscle weakness, paralysis and sometimes death.

Using data from the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System, the researchers found no difference between the number of cases in children compared to the general population. However, they do say when Guillain-Barré appeared is concerning. The fact that kids are being diagnosed within six weeks following the COVID shot suggests a possible cause and effect relationship, per the study.

Scientists also compared the number of cases of Guillain-Barré post-COVID shot to flu, HPV and meningitis vaccines and found more cases of Guillain-Barré after the COVID shot compared to the other three.

Evidence shows the association of Guillain-Barré is higher with the Johnson & Johnson shot compared to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

The study was presented at the 2022 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, in September.