Know warning signs of hypothermia during very cold temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hypothermia is defined as a condition that is caused by prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures and when a person’s body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced.

Knowing the warning signs can help avoid a potentially deadly situation.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Tyler Stepsis, medical director of the Michael and Susan Smith Emergency Department at Eskenazi Health.

“What happens is the heart muscle starts not being able to contract as well,” he said. “It starts to get really irritable, and we’ll see different types of heart-rhythm problems, and eventually the heart just stops breathing. There is a mad electrical disturbance called atrial fibrillation if you don’t reverse course.”

In his interview with News 8, Stepsis gives tips as to what to look for when drastically low temperatures hit.