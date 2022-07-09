Medical

Ladies, here’s a list of all the emergency contraceptives on the market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Emergency contraceptives are safe and effective interventions that women can use to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. But just because one is best for some women doesn’t mean it’s best for others.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cameual Wright, vice president, market chief medical officer at CareSource who lists the options women have.

“There are three pill options that are available. Two of them are over-the-counter with some generic options and then there is one known as ella that requires a prescription. There are also copper and progesterone IUDs. The can be used as emergency contraceptives.”

According to Planned Parenthood, over-the-counter pills include Plan b One Step, Take Action, and My Way. These types of morning after pills work best when taken within three days of unprotected sex. However, they are less effective if a woman weighs over 195 pounds. IUDs, on the other hand, work up to five days after and are considered the most effective type of emergency contraception.