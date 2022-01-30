Medical

Lead researcher in IU Alzheimer’s study discusses its findings

by: Staff Reports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A new study on Alzheimer’s at Indiana University could help prevent the disease in the future and assist in treating it.

Dr. Bernardino Ghetti, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine, is one of the lead researchers in the study. Ghetti joined Daybreak on Sunday to talk about the study and its findings.

He discussed the difference between developing and inheriting Alzheimer’s, why the study is such an important step and how its findings can help treat or prevent the disease in the future.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.

