Leaked documents show Biden administration to recommend COVID-19 boosters as early as fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to leaked documents obtained by the Associated Press, the Biden administration is slated to announce recommendations for coronavirus booster shots.

Insiders say all groups will be eligible — regardless of age — by September to get one eight months after being is fully vaccinated.

The announcement is expected to be made official as soon as this week. The anticipated recommendations come on the heels of Monday’s news that Pfizer will submit results from its phase I clinical trial for coronavirus boosters six months after full vaccination to the Food and Drug Administration.

A person who received two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer shot or one vaccine dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the three vaccines currently under emergency use authorization — is considered fully vaccinated.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Ram Yeleti, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Community Health Network. Yeleti explained why boosters are slated to come to market so quickly.

“I think we have to remember this is going to be a long-term condition. COVID is going to be around for many, many years. So, it’s not like the pandemic is going to end in December or January. It’s going to become something like a common cold. What we’re trying to hope for is — if we have to get these shots now and again — no one is going to die from it,” Yeleti said.

The administration, he adds, is basing the decision of two things. First, it’s what’s called the R-naught. Harvard University researchers define this as “a value that can be calculated for communicable disease and represents, on average, the number of people that a single infected person can be expected to transmit that disease to. In other words, it is a calculation of the average “spread-ability” of an infectious disease.”

Yeleti says the R-naught for the coronavirus is six to 10. The second problem is, he says, has nothing to do with the Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectiveness. Percent protection is going down because the very dangerous delta variant has taken over the country.

Yeleti also says the data is evidence-based, yet it does come from a limited number of people. Scientists are using the evidence to extrapolate to the entire nation. And, if you’ve been vaccinated — no matter which vaccine — the injection is highly effective. People have very little chance of catching the coronavirus post-shot. He also advises those who’ve been fully vaccinated to avoid getting a booster shot prior to the 8 month recommendation.