Medical

Life saving device for infants with RSV lies right next to your baby’s crib

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Babies suffer in many ways when they have Respiratory syncytial virus. Symptoms include fever, coughing and unusual fatigue. But what’s most dangerous and can lead to death if not addressed immediately is when they are struggling to breath.

News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who talks about something parents probably have laying right next to their baby’s crib that can be life saving when they are gasping for air.

“Keep in mind a lot of young infants clog up their noses with a lot of congestion,” he said. “So you want to make sure parents suction their nose very well and if that breathing difficulty still persists that’s when they need to be taken to the emergency room.”

Christenson adds there is a physical sign you’ll want to pay attention to that indicates your child’s nose is stuffed and the discharge needs to be suctioned with a nasal syringe.

He describes it as a pattern of exaggerated nose flaring where their nostrils open unusually wide and then quickly shut.