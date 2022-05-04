Medical

Lilly’s weight-loss drug shows major results in testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lilly’s new weight-loss drug tirzepatide, designed for adults who are overweight, is showing major promise as a tool to fight America’s obesity crisis.

Researchers studied over 2,500 participants averaging 231 pounds and separated them into three groups. Participants were prescribed a weekly dose of either 5, 10 or 15 milligrams of the medication that comes in the form of an injection.

After 72 weeks, results showed the group taking 5 milligrams lost 35 pounds, or 16% of their body weight. The group taking 10 milligrams lost 49 pounds, or 21% of their body weight. The group taking 15 milligrams lost a whopping 52 pounds, which is equivalent to 22.5% of their body weight.

“I have been an obesity medicine clinician in the field for over 15 years, and over the years I’ve seen many people many people who are struggling with this chronic disease,” said Dr. Nadia Ahmed, Lilly’s senior medical director for the tirzepatide obesity program. “I don’t think I ever imagined as a clinician in the field that we would achieve this degree of weight reduction with a single medication.”

According to Ahmed, this is the first time ever a medicine delivered over a 20% weight loss reduction in study participants.

The senior medical director also says tirzepatide is not a cure, but is meant to be an adjunct therapy to physical activity and a healthy diet.

It’s not yet clear when tirzepatide will be made available to the public.