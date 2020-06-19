Low-cost steroid is first proven treatment against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A common steroid originally developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis is the world’s first safe and effective treatment against the novel coronavirus, scientists say.

The results of a randomized clinical trial found dexamethasone cut the risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients by 35%.

“Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19,” Peter Horby, chief investigator and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, said in a news release. “The survival rate is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment … and should now become standard of care in these patients.”

The drug is just one of many being tested as part of the UK-based RECOVERY (Randomized Evaluation of COVid-19 thERapY) trial, which was established in March.

A total of 2,104 coronavirus disease patients in hospitals across Britain were randomized to receive a 6-milligram dose of dexamethasone administered orally or intravenously. Another 4,321 patients received standard care without the medication.

Results showed dexamethasone reduced death by over one-third in COVID-19 patients on ventilators and by one-fifth among those requiring supplemental oxygen. Patients without severe respiratory complications did not benefit from the steroid. No adverse effects were reported.

“This is a ground-breaking development in our fight against the disease,” added Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser. “The speed at which researchers have progressed finding an effective treatment is truly remarkable.”

Dexamethasone is a type of corticosteroid, which are hormones used to treat inflammation. The novel coronavirus is associated with systemic body inflammation.

The study is awaiting peer review.

