March Madness associated with increase in vasectomies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NCAA tournament is underway and research suggests it just happens to coincide with a certain medical procedure.

“This is a time of year where guys like to have a lot of free time to watch the big games. It also happens to be a time where a lot of patients are getting vasectomies,” Dr. Ryan Berglund, urologist at the Cleveland Clinic, told News 8.

So, what’s behind this link?

Berglund has been studying the trend since 2014. Based on past billing, scheduling and conversations with patients, he noticed a correlation between the timing of the NCAA tournament and the surgery.

“Getting a vasectomy is a time when guys can have a little bit of time when they are free to just sit on the couch because that’s what is expected for their recovery after getting a vasectomy done,” said Berglund.

It makes sense. Patients have been through a painful procedure. In general, he says, two days on the couch is enough to recover. But some men may need to stay put for 7-10 days. For others, it may take even longer. Not doing so can interfere with the healing process.

And since it’s an elective surgery, Berglund adds, men have the freedom to choose when they get snipped.

“If a patient knows they’re going to need to get this done, why not choose to have it done on a weekend when they want to be watching the big games?”

So, can March Madness also be considered the season of vasectomies? Well, we can’t say for certain. Either way, enjoy the tournament!

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 6 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Facebook @DrMaryGillis and Instagram @reportergillis.