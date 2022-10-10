Medical

Marion County Public Health Department offering flu vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you gotten your flu shot?

The Marion County Public Health Department is offering the flu vaccine by appointment. Shots are $20 for anyone over the age of two. Kids two and under can get the shot for free. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted by the health department.

COVID-19 vaccines, including the bivalent boosters from Pfizer and Moderna, are available through the department and anyone over six months can get the shot for free.

To make an appointment for the flu or COVID-19 vaccine, you can contact the following locations:

Northeast District Health Office – 6042 E. 21 st Street – 317-221-7300

Street – 317-221-7300 Northwest District Health Office – 6940 N. Michigan Rd. – 317-221-7500

South District Health Office – 7551 S. Shelby Street – 317-221-5700

Eagledale Clinic – 2802 Lafayette Rd., Suite 13 – 317-221-7500

ACTION Health Center – 2628 N. Pennsylvania Street – 317-221-3400

A schedule for the district health offices is available here. Masks are required for anyone entering a clinic.