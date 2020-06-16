Men with lower levels of testosterone more likely to die from COVID-19, researchers say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study is suggesting men are more likely to die from COVID-19, and testosterone levels could be a contributing factor.

The study, published in Early Human Development, examined the association between testosterone levels and coronavirus fatalities in over 100,000 males worldwide. Researchers were interested in prenatal testosterone levels, which are indirectly measured by the ratio of a male’s ring finger to index finger.

The scientists found lower levels of the hormone may put males at greater risk.

A low ratio of ring finger to index finger is associated with high prenatal testosterone. Meanwhile, a high ration of ring finger to index finger is associated with low prenatal levels.

The findings showed an association between low prenatal testosterone levels and a higher severity of COVID-19 infection and death among males.

Researchers said using testosterone levels as biomarkers could help identify males more susceptible to the coronavirus, and those who should take extra precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

Authors of the report also suspect the structural features of testosterone may facilitate the virus’ entry into the body and boost the virus’ ability to attack the cells. Scientists said this part of the study needs to be looked at more.

