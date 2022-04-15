Medical

Counselor: How to carry on after losing loved ones in FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — April 15, 2021, is a day that friends and family left behind by victims of the FedEx mass shooting will never forget.

When people experience grief any feeling is normal and natural, and many survivors may be struggling with feelings of senselessness, randomness and disbelief about what happened. However, loved ones can celebrate those lost.

“Here’s a suggestion of what I have for people who are overwhelmed,” said Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor at Community Health Network, to News 8. ”Take a small step to be out in public. Just go out with someone. Be around something that reminds you of your loved one and don’t have any expectations of how you’re going to feel about it. You can decide how you want to live your life in this moment and how you want to remember that person and also be the best self that you can be.”

Richardson says while there will still be pain and suffering, beauty and healing can be found to promote kindness and love after the 2021 tragedy.