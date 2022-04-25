Medical

Mental health counselor shares tips to help kids readjust to life without COVID restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many children were either born into the pandemic or were so young when it started that they don’t know what life is like without a circulating, deadly virus.

For them, normal life was social distancing, masking up and not being permitted to see grandma and grandpa. Some may not have even met family members during this time.

Adults talk about returning to normal, but for these children, living through a pandemic is normal, and lifted restrictions may evoke feelings of fear and panic.

News 8 spoke with Jennie Voelker, mental health counselor at Community Health Network, about how parents can explain to their children about why it’s now okay to unmask, play with friends, and hug their loved ones.

“Parents are the experts on their children,” Voelker said. “So, one of the things is to be prepared for those situations that they think might bring on some anxiety for their children and talk about it in advance. Help their child know what to expect and that you’re going to respond to that.”

Voelker goes on to say the number one thing parents can do is to make it clear to their children that they are there to keep them safe.