Mental health expert shares thoughts on Simone Biles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gymnast Simone Biles might be singlehandedly changing the conversation surrounding athletes and mental health with her decision to step away from the Tokyo Olympics.

Community Health mental health counselor Kimble Richardson joined Daybreak on Saturday to provide an expert perspective on Biles’ decision and its potential impact.

Richardson talked with News 8’s Brenna Donnelly about the choice Biles made, changes in the way society views mental health and the advice he has for athletes.

