Model predicts upward of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coronavirus deaths could surpass 200,000 by Oct. 1, according to a new model.

The projection, released June 11 by the Institutes of Health Metrics and Evaluation, includes data through June 6, a date when many areas of the country were in the middle of reopening or nearing it, and reflects COVID-19 spikes attributed to Memorial Day gatherings and large protests.

The model also includes predictions about what to expect over the next few months.

Between now and the end of August, forecasters say deaths will remain fairly stable. However, the country will begin to see an uptick during the last week of August. Deaths will rise rapidly again in September and the total to date could range anywhere from 133,201 to 290,222.

The U.S. death toll was at more than 118,000 on Thursday.

“We’re now able to look ahead and see where states need to begin planning for a second wave of COVID-19,” Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the institutes, said in a news release. “We hope to see our model proven wrong by the swift actions governments and individuals take to reduce transmission.”

Mask use is just one prevention measure. However, Murray said, it can reduce coronavirus transmission by up to 50%.

States predicted to see the first upticks include Florida, Arizona, Georgia and Colorado. States on pace to have the highest number of deaths by Oct. 1 include New York, New Jersey, California and Michigan.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 18, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.