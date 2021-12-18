Medical

Moderna leader reacts to 1-year anniversary of vaccine’s emergency use authorization

Volunteers prepared doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Forand Manor in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on Dec. 30, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday will mark exactly one year since government regulators gave emergency approval to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The shot quickly traveled from laboratories to vaccination sites around the United States. It has since been injected into the arms of hundreds of millions of people. News 8 spoke with Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton, about the incredible progress made this year.

“These vaccines as a group have just been remarkable,” Burton said. “A million lives saved. Ten million hospitalizations saved. Three-hundred and seventy million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given around the world now. It’s very safe and it’s highly effective.”

Burton’s message comes at a critical time. He says the omicron variant of the coronavirus has taken root in the United States. Hospitalizations are quickly rising across the country with nearly all beds taken up by the unvaccinated. Additionally, health authorities warn if people don’t take action now and get the vaccine, the country could see upwards of 15,000 COVID-19 deaths per week as the country inches closer to the winter months.

Burton goes on to say the best gift people can give themselves, their families and loved ones this holiday season is to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible.