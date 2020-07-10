More evidence supports COVID-19 infection in utero is possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Evidence is mounting that expectant mothers infected with the coronavirus are at risk of passing the disease directly to their newborn.

Researchers from Italy monitored women who gave birth in hospitals across the country between Feb. 25 and April 22.

Of the 146 women with a confirmed COVID-19 infection, nine newborns making up 6% of those tested had cheek swabs that came back positive for the virus immediately after birth, according to findings of a study.

In addition to the results of this research, previous evidence supports transmission of the coronavirus from mother to child is possible.

A study published back in March in the Journal of the American Medical Association tested 33 newborns from Wuhan Children’s Hospital delivered by women infected with COVID-19. Three of the newborns became severely ill after delivery even though all doctors and nurses involved followed the strictest of protocols in terms of sterilization and isolating the baby immediately after birth. Study authors concluded transmission must have occurred while the child was in the womb.

However, other prior research suggests it’s unlikely for pregnant women infected with COVID-19 to transmit the virus to newborns while in the womb. Rather, the only explanation is infection as a result of the fluids involved in delivery.

None of the babies nor mothers in the studies mentioned died.

While it can’t be excluded just yet, because of mixed results and the first study has not yet been peer-reviewed, it’s still too early to know if coronavirus-infected mothers can transmit the disease to their neonate.

On June 25, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added pregnant women to its list of people considered at highest risk of contracting the coronavirus.

For recommendations on how to prevent a COVID-19 infection while pregnant, click here.

