NAACP to host ‘Treating Racism as a Public Health Crisis’ virtual forum

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chief executive officers of Indianapolis hospitals will serve as panelists for a virtual forum discussing racism.

The Greater Indianapolis NAACP, the Indianapolis Recorder and WFYI will host the forum on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. The event is called “Treating Racism as a Public Health Crisis”

Joseph Tucker Edmonds, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious Studies and African studies at IUPUI, and Farah Yousry, a health and equity reporter for WFYI Side Effects Public Media, will serve as moderators.

The panelists are Franciscan President/CEO Dr. Jim Callaghan, Eskenazi Health CEO Dr. Lisa Harris, Community Health Network President/CEO Bryan Mills and IU Health Methodist President/CEO Dennis Murphy.

The panelists will be asked what they are doing after Marion County declared racism a public health crisis in 2020.

The forum can be watch live on the Facebook pages of the Indianapolis NAACP and the Indianapolis Recorder.

