Need for nurses during COVID-19 pandemic raises their prospects for higher pay

A website display the pay for a nursing position that's available on Nov. 25, 2020. (Screenshot from WISH Video of Website)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s rising number of COVID-19 cases mean there’s a growing need for traveling nurses in Indiana.

In fact, hundreds of positions are open across the state.

“Increasing hospitalizations are putting a strain on hospitals, creating staffing shortages in Indiana and around the country. The shortages are leading to dramatic increases in the cost of staffing as hospitals find themselves sometimes competing with facilities in other states as they try to attract and retain nursing staff. Our health care heroes are our most valuable resource and the sooner we slow the spread of COVID 19, the sooner we can give our frontline workers some much needed relief.” Brian Tabor president of the Indiana Hospital Association

Indiana’s health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, said in Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, “Our hospitals are being inundated with COVID patients.”

Tabor also said staffing shortages are leading to dramatic increases in the cost of staffing as hospitals find themselves sometimes competing with facilities in other states as they try to attract and retain nursing staff.

Stacy Maitha, president-elect of the Indiana Emergency Nurses Association, told News 8 on Wednesday, “Indiana was already in the midst of a nursing shortage. So, right now, with a surge in COVID, the need for travel nurses is of course, even greater.”

Travel nurses typically work short-term contracts from six to 13 weeks to fill needs at hospitals.

A check of nursefly.com found nearly 1,000 open travel positions in Indiana. The site said hospitals across the country need help to fight COVID-19. More than 800 of the open Indiana positions have a start date of “ASAP,” as soon as possible. A check of the hundreds of open Indiana travel positions found an estimated pay from $2,300 to $5,000 a week.

Maitha works to recruit international traveling nurses. She knows quite a few travel nurses working in Indiana, fighting COVID-19.

“There’s really no restrictions on what they’re allowed to do in the hospital, so they’re being placed in the direct line, on the front lines with the regularly hired nurses,” Maitha said. “Right now, the need is so great that hospitals are willing to pay a lot more money. In all honesty, I’ve even gotten an email directly from a hospital, not a travel agency, asking for nurses, that they would pay $100 an hour.”

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,059 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the number of Hoosiers who’ve contracted COVID-19 to 312,521. The state also reported 63 more Hoosier deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 5,232.

