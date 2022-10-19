Medical

Neurological condition affecting millions of older adults can be detected 9 years in advance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early detection is key for patients with any disease. The earlier the detection, the better the outcome.

Now scientists say it’s possible to detect dementia in people up to nine years ahead of a diagnosis.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge looked at the health of an estimated 500,000 people ages 40 to 69. They had them do problem solving and memory tests, assessed reaction time, grip strength and if they had a tendency to fall.

Scientists then compared test results to what they were five to nine years ago. Participants who scored poorly the first time were more likely to develop dementia.

“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” said lead study author Dr. Nol Swaddiwudhipong in a news release. The impairments were often subtle, but across a number of aspects of cognition. This is a step towards us being able to screen people who are at greatest risk – for example, people over 50 or those who have high blood pressure or do not do enough exercise – and intervene at an earlier stage to help them reduce their risk.”

The study was published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

An estimated seven million people aged 65 or older had dementia in 2020. This number is expected to rise to nine million by 2030.