Medical

New guidelines from a top medical group for mothers who breastfeed released

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines for mothers who breastfeed for the first time in over a decade.

The group still recommends breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby’s life. It now also supports continued breastfeeding infants to two years or older.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cameual Wright, Vice President, market chief medical officer at CareSource who welcomes the new guidelines.

“We’ve talked several times on this program about how important breastfeeding is, and how breast milk is the optimal nutrition for infants,” she said. “What we haven’t talked much about is the benefit to the mother. In addition to having a healthy infant, being able to bond with her baby, and watching her baby grow and thrive, there are also benefits to the mother and I think that’s what the new AAP recommendations sheds light on.”

Wright says breastfeeding reduces the chance of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and the chance of type 2 diabetes for mothers.

The AAP is also urging policy change to address the stigma and workplace obstacles that can make it difficult for women who want to continue breastfeeding beyond a year.

CNN contributed to this report.