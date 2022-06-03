Medical

New omicron subvariants bypass vaccine, reinfection rates on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health experts warn another COVID surge is headed to the U.S. this summer. They say the culprits behind the surge are omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5

The subvariants were first discovered months back in South Africa, but the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of new cases tied to the newcomers increased by 79% this past week.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health. He weighs in on what this means as the nation prepares for the next wave.

“We’re starting to see more of those cases in the United States,” he said. “It’s still a relatively small percentage overall. Less than 10%, but it is accelerating. Those variants are outcompeting the other omicron sub variants. They appear to be a little more contagious, and they are able to evade the immunity that has already been established.”

By this, he means the subvariants have the ability to bypass both vaccine and natural immunity. As a result, BA.4 and BA.5 are causing a rise in reinfection rates.

There is good news. Doehring says the subvariants do not appear to be driving an increase in COVID hospitalizations or deaths.