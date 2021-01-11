New study: COVID-19 survivors could have immunity for months, years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 survivors have immunity against the virus post-recovery. But how long does it last?

Previous studies showed it ranged from weeks to a few months. But according to a new study by scientists at La Jolla University, it could be for as much as eight months or even years.

News 8 spoke with one of the study authors, Daniela Weiskopf, an assistant professor at the LaJolla Institute for Immunology, to explain why such long-lived immunity could be possible after a coronavirus infection.

Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 30 more COVID deaths, for a total of 8,643 in the state. A total of 567,338 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 through Monday, the state says.

