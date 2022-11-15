Medical

New study reveals why your cellphone might be making you sick

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the latest U.S. Census data, an estimated 85% of U.S. households own a smartphone. They are reportedly handled 14 million times per day. 

The problem is smartphones are filthy. 

Scientists at Boston Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa teamed up to find out just how filthy by creating model phones that were exact replicas of real ones. Fifteen volunteers were told to handle the phone like they would their own. Researchers then cleaned the phones using special wipes designed to extract germs from the device. They discovered alarmingly high concentrations of bacteria, fungi and dog and cat allergens–enough to make a person sick. 

“The study demonstrates exposure to inhalant allergens and molecules that trigger innate immune reactions from a source most people haven’t considered,” said study author and professor in the University of Iowa Department of Public Health, Dr. Peter Thorne, said in a news release. “If you have allergies or asthma, you may want to think about cleaning your smartphone more often to minimize exposure to these allergens and asthma triggers.”

The study is being presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting. 

