Medical

New study suggests monkeypox symptoms linked to type of sex patients have

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. in 2022 could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, or it could yet be contained. Or it might be too early to tell. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study suggests monkeypox symptoms may be tied to the type of sex patients have.

The study, conducted by scientists in Spain involved 181 patients who were infected with monkeypox between May 11. and June 29. The group was a mix of people who identified as gay, and bisexual men who have sex with men (MSM), as well as heterosexual men and women. All participants presented with skin lesions.

Investigators took swabs for PCR testing from patient lesions, genitals, anus and the back of their throat. They then questioned patients about their recent sexual behaviors. Questions included the number of partners they and whether they engaged in vaginal, anal or oral sex.

MSM who received anal sex were 31% more likely to experience proctitis, a condition characterized as inflammation of the lining of the rectum, compared to MSM who did not receive anal sex. These same patients also had 34% higher viral loads than men who did not receive anal sex during the study timeframe.

Eighteen of the 19 patients who received oral sex showed inflammation and sores in the back of their throats. However, viral loads were found to be significantly lower in this area compared to the viral loads found in their skin lesions.

“Our study strengthens the evidence for skin-to-skin contact during sex as the dominant mechanism of transmission of monkeypox, with important implications for disease control,” the authors wrote.