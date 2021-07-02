Medical

New survey reveals Americans are slacking on hand hygiene

An elderly woman washing her hands before taking a home coronavirus test from items on the windowsill, England, UK. (Photo by: Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If there is any time to up the hand hygiene ante, that time is now. But a new survey reveals that while people claim they are hand-washing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, they aren’t.

Researchers from water filtration company Puronics surveyed more than 1,531 Americans from April 27 to May 3, 2021. Of the participants, 52% were women, and 48% were men. The average age of participants was 38 years old.

When asked if respondents washed their hands when coming home after being in public, 62% indicated it was “very important.” However, only 42% admitted they acted on the behavior.

And 51% said they don’t use soap and water, saying a quick rinse under the faucet should suffice; 38% of participants said they scrub for just 15 seconds. This falls short of CDC guidelines recommending 20 seconds per wash.

To top it off, nearly one-third of respondents admitted to not washing their hands after using the restroom.

Authors of the paper also asked: “How often do you remind family and friends to wash their hands?” Eighteen percent responded “always”; 24% said “most of the time;” “sometimes” and “rarely” came in at 27% and 18%, respectively. Thirteen percent said they “never” ask.

Additionally, men are almost twice as likely than women to consider handwashing “somewhat” or “not very important.”

“Germs are everywhere,” study authors say. “Hand-washing is critical to stop the spread of bacteria and viruses.”

They go on to say people don’t have to become germaphobes. However, never underestimate the power of warm water, soap and bubbles.