Medical

New tool allows for simpler clinical depression screenings

Woman seen in Warsaw on January 27, 2019. (Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Depression is one of the most debilitating mental illnesses in the United States.

A common misconception is that the condition is limited to psychological symptoms. However, Dr. Kurt Kroenke, a research scientist at the Regenstrief Institute, says it can also manifest in physical symptoms.

“The symptoms are fatigue, trouble sleeping, and changes in weight or appetite,” Kroenke told News 8. “Some researchers have thought you need two scales to identify depression: one for the emotional symptoms and one for the physical symptoms.”

But Kroenke says that’s not necessary. In the largest international study to date, Kroenke and colleagues used a scale called the physical activity health survey, or the PHQ-9, to screen over 58,000 respondents for depression.

Questions included, “Do you have a poor appetite or are you overeating?” and “Do you have little interest or pleasure in doing things?”.

Results showed the PHQ-9 had an accuracy of 95% in identifying depression in those who took the survey.