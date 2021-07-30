Medical

News 8’s medical experts discuss delta variant, masks, ethical research

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – On Friday, News 8 hosted a panel featuring its medical contributor and former surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams.

Adams was joined by News 8 medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed., and moderated by anchor Brenna Donnelly.

Donnelly asked the two to weigh in on topics such as the growing delta variant of coronavirus — which makes up 83% of all cases in the United States, carries 1,000 times more viral load, and is 225% more transmissible — and the reasoning behind the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask reversal.

Adams and Gillis also spoke about mixed messaging in the media, and how an understanding of the process of ethical research can help mitigate confusion.

