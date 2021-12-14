Medical

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. 

The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and rash.  

The second is lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk. It is sold as a supplement and is commonly used to address iron deficiency and treat intestinal ulcers.  

Scientists assessed COVID-19 infected cells from African green monkeys. When given the drug combination they saw a 99% reduction in viral activity. 

“We found…an antiviral combination that can be effective, economical and has a long history of safety,” said lead study author and immunologist,” David A. Ostrov, PhD.

While these findings are encouraging, more studies are needed. Researchers also strongly discourage you from self-medicating as a form of treatment or prevention against the coronavirus. 

