Nonprofit health service opens new Shelbyville location

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Jane Pauley Community Health Center on Tuesday celebrated its new location in Shelbyville with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

The center, located near the intersection of East State Road 44 and Duran Drive, provides nonprofit health care services including primary care, behavioral health and dental services. It’s a 2-minute drive southwest of the I-74 interchange.

The event also marked the center’s 10th anniversary of operation. Mark Hackett, the chief executive officers, says the health care provider needs more space to keep providing services.

“We were lucky enough to get federal funding to cover half of the expenses to build this facility; now we have 8,000 square feet. It’s triple the size of our current location, and we have room to grow.

Hacket says, with the new space, it’ll take a while for dental care to arrive to the Shelbyville location.