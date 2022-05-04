Medical

Number of babies dying of congenital syphilis reaches record high

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a new report showing the number of babies dying as a result of congenital syphilis is the highest it’s been in over a decade.

According to the agency, congenital syphilis is a disease that occurs when a mother with the sexually transmitted disease passes the infection to her baby during pregnancy, which can lead to a miscarriage, still birth or death shortly after delivery.

The sharp increase comes after 10 years of progress between 2002 and 2012. A total of 332 babies were born with the disease in 2012. This total rose to a staggering 2,268 in 2021. Of those, 633 resulted in stillbirths and infant deaths.

The CDC recommends women get tested for syphilis after their first prenatal visit. If the test comes back positive, syphilis is easily treated with antibiotics.