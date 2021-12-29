Medical

Omicron infection provides immunity against delta, small study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small study released Tuesday by South African scientists found an omicron infection may provide immunity against the delta variant.

Fifteen participants were enrolled in the experiment, but only 13 qualified. A total of seven of them were vaccinated. All were previously exposed to omicron.

Of the seven vaccinated, three were immunized with Pfizer’s two-dose series and four received the single Johnson & Johnson shot. One of the four participants also received a Johnson & Johnson booster.

The remaining six were unvaccinated but previously infected with omicron, and therefore had natural immunity.

Neutralizing antibodies against omicron and delta were assessed in all 13 participants on day 1 of the experiment and again 14 days later.

Results showed an impressive 14-fold increase in participants’ ability block omicron as well as a 4.4-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against delta.

In a statement on Twitter, lead author Dr. Alex Sigal, a researcher at Africa Health Research Institute, said:

“The increase neutralizing immunity against omicron was expected — that is the virus these individuals were infected with. However, we also saw that the same people — especially those who were vaccinated — developed enhanced immunity to the delta variant.”

Omicron has been front and center since it traveled from South Africa to the U.S. in early December with health officials scrambling to mitigate the mutation’s spread.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new variant has displaced delta. The agency’s latest data estimates 58.6 % of all U.S. infections are omicron. Delta accounts for 41.1%.