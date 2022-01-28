Medical

Omicron struggling to survive, finds alternative route to hijack human cells

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months omicron has been responsible for a record number of coronavirus infections across the U.S.

Research suggests the contagiousness of the variant is because it has more than double the mutations than delta. The more the mutations the easier it is to infect. But now scientists are beginning to understand another reason why the mutation is able to spread more effectively. It has to do with how it enters human cells.

“If it can directly penetrate the cell then it would have a higher likelihood of getting in there and infecting,” Dr. Brian Dixon at the Regenstrief Institute, told News 8. “Biologically the virus wants to survive. The virus is trying to find a way to continue to live and move from host to host in order to live instead of getting wiped out.”

Scientists at the University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research discovered omicron has changed it’s entry route by circumventing a cell’s surface. It is now capable of inserting itself directly into healthy cells.

“This fundamental biological shift is likely to influence omicron spread and the types of cells it can hijack,” researchers said in a news release. “These changes may also impact the severity of the disease.”

They go on to say there are still many unknowns about omicron and further research is needed.