Medical

Omicron supersedes delta, accounts for 58.6% of COVID variants in US

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Omicron is officially the No. 1 circulating coronavirus mutation in the United States, making up 58.6% of all cases.

This is according to most recent data released by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the week ending Dec. 25.

Evidence shows omicron replicates 70 times faster than any other mutation to date. However, the virus lingers in the upper respiratory tract making the infections less severe in fully vaccinated individuals.

As of Dec. 28, the delta variant accounts for 41.1% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /

Betty White shares secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

Entertainment /

Restaurant diner finds, returns couple’s lost wedding ring

National /

Woman pleads guilty in connection with Indiana killings of 2

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.