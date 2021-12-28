Medical

Omicron supersedes delta, accounts for 58.6% of COVID variants in US

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Omicron is officially the No. 1 circulating coronavirus mutation in the United States, making up 58.6% of all cases.

This is according to most recent data released by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the week ending Dec. 25.

Evidence shows omicron replicates 70 times faster than any other mutation to date. However, the virus lingers in the upper respiratory tract making the infections less severe in fully vaccinated individuals.

As of Dec. 28, the delta variant accounts for 41.1% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States.