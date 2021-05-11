Outdoor activities ranked safest to least safe, according to the CDC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is finally here and some health experts are saying the worst of the pandemic is almost behind us. As a result, mask mandates continue to lift granting us more freedom to safely do the things we love and miss.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) compiled a list of common seasonal activities. Some, the organization says, are safe to do without a mask – if a person is fully vaccinated, that is. But if unvaccinated, these activities could come with a risk of infection. The following is a breakdown of outdoor activities ranked safest to least safe courtesy of the CDC. Remember, two weeks must pass after the required COVID-19 vaccine dosage for a person to be considered fully immunized.
Safe activities if fully vaccinated (no mask necessary)
- Walk, run, wheelchair roll or bike outdoors with members of your household
- Attend a small gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends
- Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households
- Attend a crowded outdoor event (live performance, parade, sports event)
Safe activities if unvaccinated (no mask necessary)
- Walk, run, wheelchair roll or bike outdoors with members of your household
- Attend a small gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends
Safe activities if unvaccinated (mask recommended)
- Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
Less safe activities if unvaccinated (mask recommended)
- Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households
Least safe activities if unvaccinated (mask recommended)
- Attend a crowded outdoor event (live performance, parade, sports event)