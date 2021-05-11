Medical

Outdoor activities ranked safest to least safe, according to the CDC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Families have a picnic in Washington Square Park on Mother's Day amid the Coronavirus pandemic on May 09, 2021 in New York City. People and families enjoy Mother's Day in anticipation of coronavirus restrictions being lifted on May 19th according to an announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is finally here and some health experts are saying the worst of the pandemic is almost behind us. As a result, mask mandates continue to lift granting us more freedom to safely do the things we love and miss.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) compiled a list of common seasonal activities. Some, the organization says, are safe to do without a mask – if a person is fully vaccinated, that is. But if unvaccinated, these activities could come with a risk of infection. The following is a breakdown of outdoor activities ranked safest to least safe courtesy of the CDC. Remember, two weeks must pass after the required COVID-19 vaccine dosage for a person to be considered fully immunized.

Safe activities if fully vaccinated (no mask necessary)

Walk, run, wheelchair roll or bike outdoors with members of your household

Attend a small gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

Attend a crowded outdoor event (live performance, parade, sports event)

Safe activities if unvaccinated (no mask necessary)

Walk, run, wheelchair roll or bike outdoors with members of your household

Attend a small gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

Safe activities if unvaccinated (mask recommended)

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Less safe activities if unvaccinated (mask recommended)

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

Least safe activities if unvaccinated (mask recommended)