Medical

Pandemic-induced anxiety tied to weight gain in people already obese

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The U.S. is struggling with an obesity crisis and the coronavirus pandemic only made it worse.

According to a new study, COVID-19 induced anxiety brought on by social isolation and lockdowns led people who were already obese to gain even more weight.

Scientists’ at the University of Texas Southwestern looked at 404 patients and found close to 30% with obesity gained more than 5% of their body weight during COVID-19. Nearly 15% gained more than 10%. Low levels of physical activity and poor food choices played a role, but patients who reported the highest levels of anxiety, depression and stress were most affected.

The study was published in the latest issue of the journal Obesity.

“Our findings underscore the complexity of obesity; it’s not just about telling people to eat less and move more,” Dr. Jaime Almandoz, study author and associate professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern, , said in a news release. “There’s a mental health aspect that has to be integrated into treating the whole person as well.”

To alleviate anxiety, the CDC recommends sharing people share their feelings with others and take time each day to unwind by participating in activities they enjoy.